Seth Rich: Murdered DNC Employee Contacted WikiLeaks Before Death, PI Claims

The tragic story of Seth Rich’s murder might have just taken a dramatic, political turn. A private investigator looking into the Democratic National Committee staffer’s death claims Seth was in contact with WikiLeaks before he was killed – and that the authorities are allegedly covering it up!

Seth Rich, 27, was murdered in July 2016, shot and killed in the District’s Bloomingdale neighborhood in what the authorities have called a botched robbery. The police have no witnesses, no suspects and no motives in this case. However, Rod Wheeler, a private investigator hired by Seth’s family, claims that there’s evidence Seth was communicating with WikiLeaks before his death, according to Fox 5. Rod suggested to Fox 5 on May 15 that “there is tangible evidence on Rich’s laptop that confirms he was communicating” with the site before he was gunned down.

Rod, a former D.C. police homicide detective, also claims that there’s a cover-up going on. “The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” the private investigator told Fox 5. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.” When asked if Rod sources told him there’s information that connects Seth to WikiLeaks, Rod said “Absolutely. Yeah. That’s confirmed.”

“I have a source inside the police department that has looked at me straight in the eye and said, ‘Rod, we were told to stand down on this case and I can’t share any information with you.’ Now, that is highly unusual for a murder investigation, especially from a police department,” Rod added. Seth’s murder (and his association with the DNC) has been a hot topic among conservative conspiracy theorists, as they suspect he was killed as part of a grand political scheme. WikiLeaks, as you may remember, published nearly 20,000 stolen DNC emails. The CIA believes Russian agents hacked the DNC and used WikiLeaks to publish the stolen emails as part of an operation to stop Hillary Clinton, 69, from winning the 2016 presidential election.

While Rod’ claims would seem to indicate that Set was killed over more than a botched robbery, many have criticized the private investigator’s accusations. Fox 5 mentioned that Rod is a Fox News contributor who once said “things will be better with [President Donald] Trump,” while others online have pointed out that Rod didn’t see evidence of the alleged WikiLeaks collusion, but merely heard it from a source.

WikiLeaks has seemingly perpetuated the idea that there’s a massive cover-up going on over Seth’s death. Julian Assange, 45, WikiLeaks’ founder, retweeted Rod Wheeler’s claims to all his 174,000 Twitter followers, according to Heavy.com. The site also offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to conviction of Seth’s murderer. Seth’s family wasn’t fond of Julian and WikiLeaks help, asking that the site stop politicizing the tragedy in 2016. That hasn’t stopped many people theorizing that Seth supposedly somehow gave WikiLeaks the emails. However, there has been no evidence — including that in Rod Wheeler’s claims — provided to definitively connect Seth to WikiLeaks or anything of the sort.

