Selena Gomez Teases ‘Bad Liar’: Shocks Fans With Bandaged Wrist & ‘Risk’ Bracelet

Oh my! Selena Gomez has been giving us glimpses of her new song ‘Bad Liar,’ and on May 16 she shared the most controversial image yet of herself with a bandaged wrist wearing a suicide risk bracelet! Plus, she teased the song itself in a new video. Listen!

It looks like Selena Gomez’ new song “Bad Liar” is going to be darker than we thought! The mysterious pop diva has been sharing little hints from the highly anticipated new song, like words written in lipstick on mirrors and “Bad Liar” written on her thigh. At first we expected it to be a sexy video, but now we’re thinking it might be very serious and very controversial.

In a new pic Selly posted, she looks devastated. She’s lying in bed naked, with a bandage on her wrist and wearing a yellow hospital bracelet that says “risk” on it, as though she attempted suicide! Could this go along with her show 13 Reasons Why?

On top of the wild picture, Selena also shared what seems to be a clip from the song. The video is just the fuzzy screen of an old VHS player with a bass-line over it. It sounds way more upbeat than the photos lead us to believe, so now we have no idea what the song will be like. Luckily, it sounds like we’re going to find out on May 18, which is what she captioned the pic and videos.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Selena’s “Bad Liar” song and video will be about? Let us know!

