Russell Westbrook is a father! The NBA star’s wife Nina Earl Westbrook has officially given birth to the couple’s 1st child together, and we could not be more thrilled for the newly-expanded fam! Get all the details about their newborn son here — including his precious name!

Looks like Russell Westbrook, 28, and his wife Nina Earl Westbrook, 28, may have a little NBA player on their hands! The sweet couple officially welcomed their son into the world on May 16, and we can only imagine how thrilled the two must be about becoming first-time parents! They named their little boy Noah Russell Westbrook, according to a sweet Instagram post Russell shared soon after his son was born, and our hearts are totally melting! Russell captioned the cute snapshot, “Noah Russell Westbrook 5.16.17.” Talk about a proud papa!

The image featured the athlete gently cradling his infant’s feet in his hands — how cute is THAT? Nina and Russell announced they were expecting back in March with the CUTEST baby bump pic featuring Russell kissing his wife’s belly. Russ captioned the precious snapshot, “-5/2017- 🙏🏾.” Aw! Just weeks later, Nina shared Instagram pics of her baby shower while simultaneously revealing she and her athlete hubby were going to have a boy.

But while the couple officially announced their baby son’s impending arrival only two months ago, Nina was bombarded with pregnancy rumors beginning in January when she sported what looked like a baby bump in birthday pics Russell posted on social media. Since their reveal though, the two haven’t been shy about the pregnancy, even taking an adorable baby bump selfie together earlier this month. Congrats again, Nina and Russ!

