‘Roseanne’ Cast Reunites To Officially Announce ABC Reboot — See Pic

It’s official! An eight-episode present-day revival of ‘Roseanne,’ which will feature almost the entire original cast, is set to premiere on ABC next season. And that’s not all — the cast reunited on May 16 to make the special announcement at ABC’s upfront presentation. See the pic here!

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalfe (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.), and Lecy Goranson (original Becky) reunited on stage at ABC’s upfront presentation on May 16, when they officially announced they’ll be returning for an eight-episode present-day revival of Roseanne! And yes we’re totally freaking out.

After a long series of Roseanne clips played on the big screen, the cast talked about the show’s midseason reboot. “I’d like to be humble for a moment,” John Goodman said. “I can’t! Goddamn we’re funny!” he said of the clips. Roseanne, meanwhile said some random person asked her who ABC was going to get to play her on the reboot, adding, “we thought we were done talking!” … “But we found out we have a whole lot more to say,” Laurie Metcalf quippped. “This is going to be fun!” Roseanne added. (Watch the clips below!)

“We’re rebooting Roseanne,” ABC president Channing Dungey confirmed Tuesday on a conference call with reporters — earlier in the day, before the cast reunited on stage — adding that the continuation “is planned for midseason,” according to HollywoodLife.com’s sister site, TVLine. The revived sitcom will find the Conner family dealing “with the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018,” according to the official press release. Click here to see more pics from Roseanne!

