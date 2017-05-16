Rosario Dawson Discovers Cousin, 26, Dead In Her Home After Complaints Of Migraines 

This is absolutely horrifying. Actress Rosario Dawson, 38, reportedly discovered her cousin unconscious on May 11 — and she later passed away.

Rosario Dawson found Vanez Ines Vasquez, 26, unconscious when walking downstairs in her home in Venice, TMZ is reporting. While paramedics arrived quickly and brought her to the hospital, they could not resuscitate her. Vandz reportedly had hypertension and had been suffering from migraines; she also worked for the actress. While a full autopsy and toxicology results are not yet finished, TMZ says it appears she died from natural causes, and there was no known history of substance abuse.

There aren’t many photos of Vanez as her Instagram is private, but she reportedly worked with Rosario. We know that the actress found family extremely important in her life. She and her mother are extremely close, as Rosario revealed she got pregnant with her when she was only 17 — the same time she was about to join the Olympic volleyball team.

She’s never met her real father, she told The Guardian, but was adopted by her mother’s boyfriend who was with her when she was pregnant.

“I think about that now. Such a young man, marrying a woman with a baby who’s not his – that just doesn’t happen,” Rosario explained. “He just loved my Mom, and he loved me, and I loved my Dad, you know?”

Our condolences go out to the entire family.

