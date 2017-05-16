Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Dress, Guest List & More Revealed — All The Details

REX/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton’s big day is almost here! The younger sister of Kate Middleton is about to marry the man of her dreams, James Matthews, and we have a TON of details — including the guest list, her dress and who her maid of honor could be!

Here comes the bride! Pippa Middleton, 33, is about to tie the knot with James Matthews, 41, and it sounds like it’s going to be the perfect day. The wedding is set for May 20 and, of course, Pippa’s family will be there. According to The Mirror Online, some of the guests include Pippa’s sister and brother-in-law Kate Middleton, 35, Prince William, 34, and their two kids, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2. In fact, these little ones are going to be a page boy and a flower girl. How sweet! Pippa’s brother James Middleton, 30, is also on the guest list with his girlfriend, Donna Air, 37. It also appears that Prince Harry, 32, will show up along with his girlfriend Meghan Markle, 35, although it’s not for certain what her status is just yet.

James’ brother Spencer Matthews, 27, also received an invitation, but apparently, not his girlfriend, Vogue Williams, 31. “Pippa’s view is that it wouldn’t be appropriate for her to be there after a few months of dating,” a source said. “But some are shocked because her future brother-in-law will end up attending on his own.” Hope that won’t be too awkward for him! Spencer is also expected to be his brother’s best man. As far as the maid of honor goes, is there a chance that Kate could take that role? That part is unknown right now, but here’s hoping since Pippa was Kate’s maid of honor at her wedding!

Fans can also get excited for Pippa’s gown because she’s been spotted at Suzanne Neville in Knightsbridge. This place does hand-made dresses with couture fashion so it’s bound to be breathtaking! And after the ceremony, Pippa’s going to show it off in her parents’ garden for the reception. How lovely!

Previous reports have claimed that Pippa’s been pretty stressed out over making her wedding perfect. A lot of this has to do with keeping the paparazzi out and making sure there are enough guests to fit inside the chapel. Whatever happens, we’re sure it’ll be a magical day!

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to the Pippa-James wedding? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.