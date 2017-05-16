It’s Now Crystal Clear That Normani & Val Should Win Season 24 Of ‘DWTS’

Courtesy of ABC

Normani Kordei has been a frontrunner the entire season, and now that Simone Biles has been voted off, Normani NEEDS to win the Mirrorball trophy.

Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars has had its ups and downs. We’ve had multiple shocking eliminations — Heather Morris went home too soon, and most recently, we said goodbye to Simone Biles, who fell just short of the finals. Normani Kordei and Valentin Chmerkovskiy have been my favorite throughout the season. She’s gotten multiple perfect scores, and has worked super hard to be at the top of the leader board!

Normani DESERVES to win this season of DWTS. Not only is she an amazing dancer, but she has been totally open and honest with her fans. She’s spoken out about being cyber bullied, about her mom being diagnosed with breast cancer, and the hardships she faced after Hurricane Katrina forced her family to move from New Orleans.

Normani is an inspiration — her dancing has improved and I truly think she was the most talented this season. It wasn’t just her (perfect) footwork, it was her facial expressions and how she really felt and embodied every single dance. Her chemistry with Val was electric — from the very first week, I knew they would go far.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Normani and Val should win DWTS?

