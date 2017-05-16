Miss USA Kara McCullough Clarifies Her Beliefs In Health Care After Backlash

REX/Shutterstock

New Miss USA Kara McCullough caught a lot of backlash when during the pageant she said that affordable health care is a privilege and not a right. She’s clarifying why she gave such a controversial answer in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com.

With the fate of Obamacare in a precarious position, access to affordable health care is such a hot button issue right now. Miss USA Kara McCullough, 25, was asked during the competition whether affordable care was a privilege or a right and when she felt it was the former, she wound up in a storm of controversy. “Honestly and truthfully, I was coming from a place of my own situation. I do feel privileged. I have a great career and I’m thankful for the fact that I have a job that offers healthcare. Do I believe everyone should have healthcare? Of course I do,” she tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview on May 16.

“Yes, Miss USA promotes a healthy lifestyle. I do believe that there are many rights that should be given to people. And, some people just don’t have these certain rights. So, moving forward, I would hope and pray that we are a nation where everyone can have it [healthcare]. But, I want people to know, yes, I do feel privileged. I don’t take it for granted by any means,” the Federal Nuclear Regulatory Agency scientist adds.

While it’s great that she has a sweet government health care plan, unfortunately for people who can’t get insurance through their work now risk losing coverage if Obamacare is repealed, and the number has been estimated at a shocking 24 million Americans. Kara made her viewpoint very clear during the pageant when she said that, “I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege. As a government employee, I’m granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment so that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs for all Americans worldwide.” Hopefully in her new role, Kara will come to understand that not everyone is as lucky as she is and advocate for Americans to continue to have the right to access affordable health care options.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kara’s answer that access to health care is a privilege and not a right? Do you agree?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.