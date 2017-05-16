Manchester City Vs. West Brom Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match

Rex/Shutterstock

Manchester City has a good grip on fourth place in the Premier League, but it can all fall to pieces if they lost to West Brom on May 16. With so few games left, there’s no room for error, so tune in at 3:00 PM ET to see who gets the win!

Though Manchester City won’t finish the 2016-17 season without any silverware, having been eliminated from the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League title hunt, the best that Pep Guardiola’s men can muster is a high enough finish to qualify for next season’s Champions League. It’s not much, but it’s something, and it’s something that City will defend when they host the invading West Brom. Dropping or drawing this game to the Baggies could cost them their UCL chances, so expect City to leave nothing on the field.

Pep, 45, realizes that had he been coaching such clubs as Barcelona or Bayern Munich, this disappointing finish would have cost him his job. “Pressure I had when I arrived in Barcelona, when I had nothing to defend [myself with],” he said ahead of this match, according to ESPN FC. “At that club, if in six months you don’t win, you are really out, like Barcelona or Bayern Munich, there you have to win by far. If not, they don’t give you a second chance.”

“Here they gave me a second chance and we will try to do it. In my situation at a big club, I’m sacked, I’m out, sure, definitely. At the clubs I worked at before I am not here, but here we have a second chance and we will try to do it better than this season,” he added. Well, Pep would be happy to know that Cit has won 13 of their last 14 league games against West Brom. They would have had a perfect score, had not it been for a 0-0 draw against the Baggies in 2011, according to BBC. In fact, the aggregate score has City up 45-8.

City needs four points to ensure their place in the 2017-18 Champions League. If they get three points from this match against West Brom, then they have to at least draw (if not pull out all the stops and win) against Watford on May 21. Arsenal, on City’s heels in fifth place with 69 points, are hoping City cracks under the pressure so they can swipe that spot from under them.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?

