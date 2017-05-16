Liam Payne Reveals ‘Internal Battle’ Over Baby Name With Cheryl — Why They Picked Bear

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Liam Payne originally wasn’t on board with naming his baby son ‘Bear’ until girlfriend Cheryl did some serious arm twisting. We’ve got the details on the ‘internal battle’ the couple had over the boy’s moniker.

You’ve gotta admit Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl went WAY out of the ballpark when it came to naming their baby boy. Weeks after his Mar. 25 birth, it was revealed that their son is named Bear. It turns out that it took the couple awhile to agree on a handle, as they went back and forth on what to call him. “It was like an internal battle,” the 23-year-old singer tells Elliot Holman in an interview to air in full on Virgin Radio UK’s Total Access May 19. “I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual. And the reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won’t forget. And I like that,” he revealed.

FRIDAY 7PM: @LiamPayne chats about #StripThatDown on @TotalAccessShow. He also explains how he wanted a more 'traditional' baby name… pic.twitter.com/HpI1aUEcTz — Elliot Holman (@ElliotHolman) May 15, 2017

“When I look at him, he’s just Bear. At first I wasn’t really having it. I was like, ‘I’m not really sure. I don’t really understand.’ Now I look at him and he’s Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway,” he added. PEOPLE magazine first reported on May 1 that the couple had decided on the name after spending a week getting to know the little one. Then Liam seemed to confirm it the following day by tweeting to Man vs. Wild host Bear Grylls, “Thanks man, hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! [You’re] a boss” in response to “love & blessings” from the star. In the end, it’s not totally unique among celebs, as both Kate Winslet, 41, and Alicia Silverstone, 40, have little boys named Bear.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the name “Bear?” Do you like Liam and Cheryl’s choice for their son?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.