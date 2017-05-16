Khloe Reunites With ‘Handsome’ Tristan Thompson Before NBA Finals — See Cute Pic

Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of Snapchat

Aww! Tristan Thompson has been reunited with his good luck charm, Khloe Kardashian, just in time for the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, might be the cutest, most supportive girlfriend ever. In a series of Snapchats that started on Monday, May 15, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star documented her trip back home after a quick promotional event in New York City. The best part? At the very end of her snap story she reveals her “handsome” boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, was the one to pick her up from the airport! That’s right, Khlo-money came home just in time for Tristan’s next playoffs game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, May 17. So sweet!

“The most handsome car service I’ve ever seen,” Khloe captioned the video of Tristan picking her up on the tarmac after she exited her private jet. As Khloe approaches Tristan she yells, “Look at the little cutie!” When he finally turns around to greet her, Tristan excitedly yells, “What up, baby?!” Sadly the video ends there, but we can only imagine that a huge embrace happened followed by a long, sexy kiss. Get it, Khlo!

Tristan’s next game is in Boston, Massachusetts, so it’s likely he’ll be the next one to fly out. Unfortunately it’s unknown whether or not Khloe will be traveling with him, but we know that no matter what she’ll be rooting for him and the entire Cleveland Cavaliers team from start to finish. That’s what good girlfriends do!

