Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Marijuana Joint On ‘KUWTK’ — Shocking Pic

If you were one of the millions of viewers watching the May 14 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ and were surprised to see Khloe Kardashian holding a joint in her hand, then you’re not alone. And guess what — according to a new report, Khloe’s joint was full of marijuana! See the pic here.

Khloe Kardashian appeared to be smoking marijuana on the May 14 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and that’s because she was, according to TMZ. “Yes, that was a joint in her hand as she hugged Scott Disick. Producers didn’t mind Khloe shooting scenes with it because it was natural — she was having a good time with the fam in Costa Rica, and sometimes ganja happens,” a source told the site.

And don’t worry about Khloe breaking any laws — cannabis is decriminalized for personal use in Costa Rica, so it was perfectly legal. As we previously told you, Khloe and her family were enjoying a vacation in Costa Rica during the past two episode of KUWTK. But even though Khloe was spotted holding a joint on TV, that wasn’t the most shocking moment of this past Sunday’s episode. (Click here to see more pics from Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians!)

Instead, it was Kourtney telling Scott they’re never ever getting back together. After Kourtney found out Scott brought some random girl on their family vacation, she said, “It’s the final door closed. We’re done.” Scott claimed to be a “sex addict,” but that didn’t change Kourtney’s mind.

Khloe, meanwhile, gave Scott a hug, but maybe it’s because she had already smoked a bit of the marijuana she was holding?

