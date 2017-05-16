Kendall Jenner Meets Up With Hunky Mystery Man For Lunch — But Where’s ASAP?

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Trouble in paradise for Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky already? The model was spotted out on a lunch date with a handsome new dude, but ASAP was nowhere in sight.

Kendall Jenner, 21, just met up with an unidentified (and super hot) new guy for lunch! On Monday, May 15, Kendall stepped out in a sports bra and workout pants to meet with a hunky male friend for lunch in West Hollywood, California. The model and her mystery man hit up Jon & Vinny’s for some grub, and weren’t spotted together until they left the Italian restaurant together. In the parking lot Kendall and the dude headed to her car before hopping in and driving off together. Thankfully for Kendall’s boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, 28, they didn’t seem too affectionate with each other, which you can see for yourself in the pictures on DailyMail.

Kendall kept it casual for the lunch date, rocking a denim jacket over her workout gear and black sunglasses to keep a low profile. Her short black hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, and she looked super cool in her adidas sneakers. Her friend was dressed pretty casual, too, in a long sleeve blue tee, black gym shorts and white sneakers. He looked so cute with his curly hair and scruffy beard, so we’re totally hoping he’s single and ready to mingle!

Now, to be fair, Kendall and ASAP were spotted out together just two days before this lunch meeting. Considering their workout attire it’s totally possibly that this is Kendall’s trainer or gym buddy. If that’s the case, we need a workout buddy as hot as Kendall’s!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Who do YOU think Kendall’s mystery man is? Comment below, let us know!

