Katy Perry Officially Joins ABC Revival Of ‘American Idol’ As A Judge

REX/Shutterstock

It’s official — ABC’s ‘American Idol’ will feature Katy Perry as the anchor judge, Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced at the upfront presentation on May 16.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Katy Perry said in a release. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.” Katy is the first judge that ABC has announced to be featured on ABC’s revival of the singing competition.

HollywoodLife.com told you that she was being “highly considered” for the position and actually spoke to Ryan Seacrest about it backstage at Wango Tango last weekend. “She wanted to pick his brain and find out the pros and cons of doing the show and he convinced her that it would be a good idea,” our insider said.

Katy has quite the schedule. The Idol announcement comes just one day after she announced she’s heading on tour starting September 7. Her new album Witness is coming out on June 9!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy Katy will be on the show? Do you think she’ll do a good job? Let us know!

