Justin Bieber Thrilled Kourtney Kardashian Is Finding Happiness With Younes Bendjima

Justin Bieber is fully supporting Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima! He thinks she deserves the absolute best and her boyfriend is the one to give that to her. Read on for the EXCLUSIVE details!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has had her rough moments with ex Scott Disick, 33, but those days are now behind her. The reality star has moved on with her life and has started dating her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24. Everything seems to be going perfectly so far, and luckily, Kourtney has her friend, Justin Bieber, 23, to give his approval. In fact, Justin is all about Kourtney being with someone who’s a different age than her.

“Justin is all for Kourtney finding happiness, especially with a younger guy like Younes,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Justin is much younger than Kourtney and finds her sexy, so he can understand what Younes sees in the eldest Kardashian. He has been friends with Kourtney long enough to see her go through all of her ups and downs with Scott. Justin knows Kourt is ready for her to have a good guy that treats her like a queen.”

There has been some speculation on Justin and Kourtney possibly dating, but the two are just great pals right now. “Anything Justin had with Kourtney has always been light, easy and without any heavy commitments, so he knows they will continue to be great friends,” the insider tells us. Even if there was potential for these two to test out a relationship, both of them are happy with the way things are. “Justin loves playing with Kourt’s kids and looks forward to always being a close friend. Justin doesn’t see any reason why Kourtney can’t fall in love again, get married and have her own happy ending!”

We previously reported that one of the reasons why Justin and Kourtney became so close is because they have the same energy. “They really connect on a soul level,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com last Feb. “They get each other and in addition to having explosive chemistry, they can talk for hours on end.”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Justin approves of Kourtney’s relationship with Younes? Let us know!

