Get in line, ladies: Justin Bieber is on the hunt for a new girlfriend! In a newly-surfaced interview from March, the singer admits he wants to be in a relationship and says he totally has marriage on the brain. Watch here!

When Justin Bieber, 23, was in Australia for his Purpose tour in March, he spent time with some Make A Wish patients, and even gave one the chance to interview him one-on-one. He holds nothing back in the Q&A, either: When she asks if he would change anything about his life right now, Justin responds, “I mean, I honestly want to find a girlfriend. I seriously want a girlfriend. Dead serious. I want to get married! Not right now, but, like, soon.” Aww! Justin hasn’t been in a serious relationship since he split from Selena Gomez, 24, years ago, and he’s clearly ready to be a one-woman man again.

However, Justin has basically been on the road non-stop since the end of 2015, so he hasn’t exactly had time to settle down. Although he’s been seen partying with bikini-clad women in multiple countries and has had a few publicized flings, nothing’s ever stuck for the singer. The Purpose tour will finally wrap at the end of this summer, though, so hopefully he gets the well-deserved break he needs!

As for Selena…she finally has been able to move on from the years of ‘Jelena.’ Ever since January, the 24-year-old has been practically inseparable from her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27. From joining him on tour, to traveling with him to Europe AND walking the Met Gala red carpet together, these two are the REAL deal. Your turn, Justin….

