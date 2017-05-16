Julianne Hough Rocks Prettiest Braided Hairstyle EVER On ‘DWTS’

Courtesy of Instagram

Julianne Hough always rocks gorgeous hair and makeup looks as a judge on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ but this braided updo may be our favorite look ever!

Julianne Hough seems to have so much fun with her glam squad getting ready for Dancing With The Stars! Her hairstylist this season, Jill Buck from Nine Zero One salon, has created pretty ponytails, sexy waves and even a Tinkerbell-inspired top knot. Her makeup artist Spencer Barnes has given her fake freckles, long sexy lashes, and glowing skin. On the May 15 episode, she rocked a stunning mohawk braid along with pink eyes and lips — gorgeous!

Spencer used e.l.f. cosmetics for Julianne’s look. He started with the Mad for Matte eyeshadow palettes, using Prism shadow in Sunset. He used the Blush Palette to add color to the apples of her cheeks. He used the Brow Gel for hold. Then, for her gorgeous lip color, he used Bitten Pink lipstick followed by the Berry Kiss gloss!

Her amazing hair was three french braids leading into one long Elsa-inspired braid. It was accentuated with hair rings — a fun twist on the romantic style! Her gorgeous Monique Lhuillier dress was fun and flirty, styled by Anita Patrickson.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Julianne Hough’s braid that she wore on DWTS?

