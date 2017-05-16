James Harden Accused Of Ordering A Beatdown of Moses Malone’s Son Over A Facebook Post

Rex/Shutterstock

This is too unbelievable – but it’s true! Moses Malone Jr., the son of the late NBA champion, is suing James Harden, claiming the Houston Rockets star orchestrated a 2016 beating. Moses says James had four thugs beat and rob him…all because of a Facebook post!

Can this get any weirder? Moses Malone Jr., the son of the late Moses Malone, sued James Harden, 27, on May 15, accusing the Houston Rockets star (and possible MVP winner) of orchestrating a June 25, 2016 attack. On that day, four men jumped Moses outside the V Live Houston Strip club, brutally beating him before robbing him of his jewelry. The authorities have since arrested four suspects connected to the robbery, including Darian Blount, a former security guard for the club, but Moses Jr. thinks James is the real mastermind behind the horrible attack, according to ESPN.

Moses claims James paid the men $20,000 in cash to attack him because he blasted James in a June 24 Facebook post. Moses criticized James for charging $249 for his basketball camp, saying that impoverished inner-city children couldn’t afford it. Moses’s lawyer, George Farah, claims that the Facebook post was actually mentioned during the 2016 beating. “All the stories that we’ve heard from all the witnesses were pretty consistent that James Harden was pretty upset about the Facebook post that was posted the night before the attack,” George told ESPN on May 16.

“There were text messages between Moses and some of James Harden’s friends,” George added. “We have a good trail of evidence that leads to James Harden’s involvement to this.” Moses Jr’s original lawsuit, filed in Sept. 2016, initially sought damages against V Live Houston for injury and loss of property.

Moses Jr. says that as he attempted to enter the club, Darian Blount stopped him and then directed the other armed men to beat and rob him. The lawsuit claims James was inside the club at the time, according to the New York Daily News. James was actually subpoenaed in Nov. 2016, but there hasn’t been any evidence to warrant an arrest. Moses Jr. is seeking over $1 million dollars in damages.

Moses Jr. is the son of Moses Eugene Malone, who played for both the American Basketball Association and the NBA. Moses Sr. was named the NBA MVP three times, was a 12-time NBA all-Star and a NBA champion (with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1983.) Moses R. passed away in his sleep on Sept. 13, 2015, due to atherosclerotic heart disease. He was 60 years old.

