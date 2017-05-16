H.R. McMaster Doesn’t Deny Trump Gave Russians Classified Info At Shocking Brief

REX/Shutterstock

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is standing by his initial statement that President Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong when he revealed intel to Russian officials, but didn’t deny that the information was classified.

H.R. McMaster said during a White House press briefing the day following the bombshell report that President Donald Trump‘s talks with two Russian diplomats in the Oval Office were “wholly appropriate.” McMaster insisted to reporters that Trump did nothing to “make American citizens more vulnerable” when discussing intel the US received from a source about ISIS threats in an unidentified to the public city. But, the national security advisor stopped short of confirming or denying that the info given to the Russians was “highly classified,” as The Washington Post‘s sources alleged.

Possibly alarming: McMaster justified Trump’s actions by saying that he “wasn’t even aware of where this information came from.” Now, that’s not necessarily troublesome. The president is given piles of information every day about different parts of the world, and from different people. Sometimes, if there’s no specific reason, the president doesn’t need to be briefed on the source. But it’s a known fact that Trump’s not a reader, and he insists on basically bullet pointed briefings. He likely could have been told that the info was classified, and who shared it, and just not have paid attention.

Though it’s within the president’s rights to share whatever information they choose, classified or not, with whomever they choose, that doesn’t make it a smart choice. The intel, including what city the ISIS threat is apparently coming out of was “nothing that you (journalists) would not know from open source reporting, McMaster said. It’s strange, then, that the CIA and NSA were notified after the meeting, then. If the information wasn’t classified, then why do national security agencies need to be aware? In fact, McMaster argued that the real threat to the United States’s national security is “those violating confidentiality and those releasing information to the press.”

McMaster says Pres. Trump "wasn't even aware of where this information came from" before discussing intel with Russian foreign minister. pic.twitter.com/3dhz0L4Yof — ABC News (@ABC) May 16, 2017

