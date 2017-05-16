How To Wear Jogger Pants Like Selena Gomez: Tips To Master The Trend

REX/Shutterstock

Not only are jogger pants insanely comfortable but they’re also seriously stylish, making them our go-to wardrobe staple for every season. We’re breaking down outfit ideas and offering up tips on how to style your jogger pants into an Instagram-worthy look that you can dress up or down.

Looking for an outfit that’s seriously comfortable and totally put together? Enter the jogger pant. There’s a major reason everyone from our fave celebs to street-style stars can’t get enough of the trend — and that’s because they feel amazing when you have them on! While we can’t get enough of the silhouette, if you aren’t used to rocking such a casual get-up you might not know how to pull off the outfit. So, let’s bring it back to the basics — when it comes to styling the pants, you can either dress them up or dress them down — so we’re going to over outfit ideas for mastering either style.

Well, it’s simple! Our fave way to sport the style is by keeping it casual — simply take a page out of Selena Gomez‘s book. When you wear the pants with sneakers or a pair of slides, it’s best to play up the laidback vibe. A tank, cropped shirt, or t-shirt would look great with the pants. Sure, the celeb set loves to wear their joggers with crop tops and sports bras, but that look isn’t always for everyone. If you aren’t sure what to rock on top, it’s best to balance out the roomier fit of the bottoms with a more form-fitting tee — it doesn’t have to be skintight, it should be comfortable yet flattering. You can tuck it in or leave it out to finish off the look. Layer a cropped hoodie, denim jacket, or leather jacket over the get-up and your look will be complete.

If you want to dress up your joggers, take a page out of Kim Kardashian‘s book and pair them with heels. Personally, I love the way a pointy pump looks with the pants — it elongates the leg, highlights the ankle, and balances out the pants. If you’re dressing up your joggers, you can keep the sporty vibe alive and go with a plain bodysuit or transform them with an oversized blazer. Tuck in a blouse, dressier tank, or bodysuit to polish off the outfit.

Now that you know how to wear them, you can wear them practically everywhere. Given the tapered leg, joggers are a great go-to for traveling — they’re like a dressier sweatpant! Opt for an option that won’t stretch out too much if you have a long flight. If you want to take the trend to the office or out on date night, skip the cotton and spandex and opt for a more dressy pair. Aren’t sure if they’re appropriate? Pay close attention to the fabric.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.