Harry Styles — Why He Won’t Sing Any One Direction Songs During Solo Tour

We’re sure that tons of former One Direction fans will be going to Harry Styles’ solo tour, but hopefully they won’t be too disappointed because a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he won’t be playing any 1D songs. Here’s why!

Say it ain’t so! We love Harry Styles’ new music, but we’re still not over One Direction. We were totally hoping to see a few nostalgic 1D songs on Harry’s solo tour set list, but unfortunately it doesn’t sound like that’s going to be happening. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that we shouldn’t hold our breath. Harry has made up his mind, and there will be NO 1D throwbacks.

“Harry is not planning on doing many or any One Direction songs during his tour,” the insider explained. But don’t be too upset! He does have a few tricks up his patterned silk sleeves. “One thing he would like to do is a cover of a Coldplay song,” the source said. “And the song he most likely would be doing is ‘Paradise’ since he loves that song, it’s one of his favorites that he would like to add to his set list.”

Okay, so it’s not “What Makes You Beautiful,” but it’s still cool! It seems like Harry’s musical style has gotten a major overhaul since 1D split, so their old songs would need a makeover to fit flawlessly in his playlist. Who knows? Maybe he’ll change his mind.

HollywoodLifers, are you devastated or excited to hear that Harry won’t perform any One Direction songs? Let us know!

