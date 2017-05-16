Harry Styles’ Hilarious Reaction To A Convo About Kendall Jenner Is Priceless: Watch

Aaron Taylor-Johnson just helped produce the most priceless Harry Styles reaction of ALL time. The guys both appeared on the ‘Late Late Show’ on May 15, and when Aaron brought up Harry’s ex, Kendall Jenner’s, name mixed with a sexual reference…the singer totally lost it. Watch here!

Harry Styles, 23, couldn’t avoid the subject of his ex, Kendall Jenner, 21, during his first night of a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden! Actually, the supermodel’s name came up when Harry probably least expected it. Fellow guest Aaron Taylor-Johnson was telling James all about his coop of chickens, which he and his wife named after the Kardashians. Of course, James made sure to push things, forcing Aaron to name them all, and when he got to Kendall, Harry hilariously picked up his mug, raised his eyebrows and took a long sip to avoid being asked about his former relationship with the reality star.

It got even BETTER after that, though. When expanding on the chickens, Aaron added, “And they lay every day,” which really got Harry going, his eyes widening in horror as he sipped from his mug again. Even his buddy James couldn’t help but pushing him further on it. “Oh, do they? Do they lay every day, Harry?” the talk show host asked, cracking up. The 23-year-old has never talked about his relationship with Kendall, but his face in this video totally makes up for everything we’ve ever wanted to know!

Harry will be on the Late Late Show every night this week, so there’s plenty more opportunities for awkward moments involving his exes. Plus, he’ll be doing his own “Carpool Karaoke” on May 18, and we cannot WAIT to see that!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry’s reaction to Kendall’s name coming up!?