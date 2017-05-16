Gwen Stefani Eager For Blake Shelton To ‘Pull The Trigger’ & Propose So She Can Plan Wedding

Courtesy of Instagram

Gwen Stefani will be taking a break from ‘The Voice’ next season, and we hear that she’s hoping to get a proposal from Blake Shelton ASAP, so she can use that time to plan her dream wedding. Will the lovebirds be engaged soon?!

Gwen Stefani, 47, knows exactly what she’s going to do during her time off, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively: plan a wedding! “Gwen wants to work on music and be a mom during her break from The Voice,” the insider tells us, “But one of her main goals is to prepare a wedding.” In case you didn’t know, it’ll be to Blake Shelton, 40, obviously! How freaking exciting is that?!

Next season will be the first break the “Make Me Like You” singer has had in ages, but don’t expect to find her sitting around. “She wants to be engaged soon to Blake,” the source continues, “And wants to take some of her free time to focus on the wedding.” Naturally, there’s one important step that needs to happen first. “She just needs Blake to pull the trigger and ask for her hand in marriage so she can start prepping her dream wedding with him,” the insider declares. Okay, Blake, time to make a move!

While no one knows what a Gwen-and-Blake wedding will look like yet, insiders have previously revealed the couple’s post-wedding plans to HollywoodLife.com. We’ve heard that after vacationing in Oklahoma in March, they want to “settle down” there permanently once they’re married! Gwen is even considering it as a wedding location, and we don’t blame her, because it looked like she and her boys had the time of their lives on their spring break!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gwen and Blake will get engaged soon? Tell us if you’re pumped that Gwen is already brainstorming wedding plans?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.