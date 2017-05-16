REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Uh, what?! Donald Trump’s latest commencement speech sounds a LOT like the speech that Reese Witherspoon gave in ‘Legally Blonde.’ Jimmy Fallon spotted some similarities on ‘The Tonight Show,’ leaving us to wonder if the president gets his inspiration from Elle Woods!

Did that really just happen?! Donald Trump, 70, delivered a speech at Liberty University in Virginia on May 13 and it kind of sounds like it’s coming from the wise words of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde! Jimmy Fallon, 42, even had to take a double-take in his latest episode of The Tonight Show. The clip below starts off with Jimmy poking fun at Trump by impersonating his voice and talking about how he’s firing everyone. But then he noticed that Trump’s commencement speech totally mirrors a scene in the quirky comedy starring Reese Witherspoon, 41.

“I watched Trump’s commencement speech and it sounded kind of familiar,” Jimmy said. “I think it actually reminded me of Elle Woods’ speech from Legally Blonde.” He makes a pretty excellent point since Trump’s speech is awfully similar to what Elle said in the movie. She says, “We take our next steps into the world.” Trump says, “You must go forth into the world.” Trump also uses the word “passion” in his speech just like Elle did.

Just a coincidence? Well, how about this — Elle also says “courage of conviction” as Trump says “courage in your conviction.” It gets even stranger when Elle finishes with “and most importantly, you must always have faith in yourself…we did it!” Trump’s words: “most importantly, be true to yourself…I did it.”

Jimmy was so taken aback that the band busted out in laughter. Perhaps, the speech could just be an accident, but with so many words used from the movie, it’s kind of hard to believe! Maybe Trump has a soft spot for Elle?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump totally stole his speech from Legally Blonde? Let us know your thoughts!

