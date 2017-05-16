Trump Defends Sharing Info With Russia: I Had The ‘Absolute Right’

REX/Shutterstock

Following reports that Donald Trump leaked ‘highly classified’ information to officials in Russia, the POTUS took to Twitter (obviously) to tell his side of the story. Of course, he’s adamant that he had every right to share what he did.

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” Donald Trump, 70, tweeted on May 16. “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.” The President’s defensive tweet comes after the Washington Post reported that he spilled top-secret intel to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, when they met in the Oval Office on May 10. Now, the United States’ relationship with the allied partner Trump reportedly received this information from — who didn’t authorize it being shared — is at risk, according to the Post.

The information that Trump allegedly shared is so secret and important, that the U.S. hadn’t even shared it with its closest allies yet, and the details hadn’t even reached most of the US government yet. Trump reportedly told Lavrov and Kislyak about an ISIS terrorist plot that involved using laptops on airplane, although the Russian Foreign Ministry blasted the report as “fake news.” In his tweets, Trump did not confirm if the information he shared with Russia was “classified,” but clearly, he feels adamant that he did nothing wrong.

Many are hoping that if it’s confirmed Trump did leak classified info, the impeachment process will begin, however, it’s highly unlikely…because, technically, he hasn’t done anything illegal. The President of the United States is legally allowed to declassify secrets, so it’s not likely that he broke any laws.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Donald Trump had a right to share the information with Russia that he did?

