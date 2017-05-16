REX/Shutterstock

So how did that meeting go between President Donald Trump and two Russian officials? As in, the one on May 15 where he spilled major intel? Pretty well. A top body language expert told us EXCLUSIVELY how truly happy Trump is to be there. Uh oh.

Take this however you will, but President Donald Trump, 70, is forming a great friendship with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass. Dr. Glass spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the vibe in the Oval Office during Trump’s May 15 meeting with Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. From professional photos taken of the fateful meeting, Trump looks ecstatic being with Lavrov!

“It’s the most happy smile we have seen [from] President Trump,” Dr. Glass told us EXCLUSIVELY. His feet and Lavarov’s feet are pointing towards one another, which means they genuinely are fond of one another. Also Lavarov’s body leaning towards Trump shows that he is fond of Trump. Trump appears warm, welcoming and relaxed around [Lavrov]. When they are shaking hands they are both showing equally strong grips towards one another.”

Compare and contrast this to Trump’s meetings with other foreign officials, and it’s night and day. When Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in March, it was all doom and gloom. Trump looked like someone was punishing them during their photo op, and refused to shake her hand. Sometimes you just connect with some people more than others. You know, like with the Russian man you’re 100 percent fine telling spilling national secrets to the day after you fire the FBI director for trying to investigate your ties to…Russia.

This is, in fact, the fateful meeting in which Trump talked key details about an ISIS plot, including the city where it was taking place, given to the US by an undisclosed ally. Though Trump and national security advisor H.R. McMaster both deny this, the information was reportedly classified, and could jeopardize both the counterterrorism objective, and the US’s relationship with the source. His smile probably won’t be so wide if/when that happens.

