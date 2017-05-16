Trump’s Leaked Info Allegedly From Israel: Will It Destroy Our Alliance?

REX/Shutterstock

The classified intel that President Donald Trump leaked to Russian officials is reportedly from Israel. Could boasting about information gathered by one of our biggest allies damage the relationship between the United States and Israel?

President Donald Trump, 70, may have just caused an even larger diplomatic problem than the one already festering. The intelligence Trump leaked in his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak, was allegedly provided by Israeli sources, according to a current and a former American official. Israel is a major intelligence gatherer in the Middle East, and one of the United States’ biggest allies. Not only could spilling classified info from Israel damage our relationship with the country, but it could also jeopardize their safety. Russia is a close ally to Iran, and Iran is Israel’s largest enemy in the region.

Israel officials are not confirming whether or not the leaked counterterrorism intelligence was from an Israeli source. Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, told The New York Times in a statement that Israel and the United States would remain firm allies. “Israel has full confidence in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump,” he said.

The classified information concerns an ISIS terrorist plot somewhere abroad, and though Trump didn’t reveal the full contents of the intel report, White House officials say that he told Lavrov and Kislyak enough — including the city where the report originated. “The Russians have the widest intelligence collection mechanism in the world outside of our own. They can put together a good picture with just a few details,” John Sipher told NYT. Sipher is a CIA vet who worked in Moscow in the 1990s, and ran the department’s Russia program for three years. “They can marry President Trump’s comments with their own intelligence, and intelligence from their allies. They can also deploy additional resources to find out details.”

Though Israel is saying at the moment that they’re still supporting the US, the incident could serve to hurt US relations with other countries, who now may not trust Trump with important information. It’s within Trump’s rights as president to share information with anyone he chooses, but it’s not always wisest. National security advisor H.R. McMaster reiterated in a press briefing on May 16 that Trump’s conversation was “appropriate,” but added that the president didn’t know who the source of the information. That may have been a fatal mistake.

