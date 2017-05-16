Yas queen! Demi Lovato and DJ trio Cheat Codes’ summer banger ‘No Promises’ FINALLY has a music video, and it’s amazing. Demi and the guys show off their moves in the colorful visual, and there is some definite eye candy happening! Watch.

We’ve been dancing to “No Promises” by Demi Lovato and Cheat Codes since it dropped, but the new music video just pumped up the volume even higher! The colorful, mystical vid is psychedelic, romantic, and gorgeous and we’re officially obsessed. Demi first teased the video on May 14 with a short clip of her and the DJ trio wandering through a futuristic wasteland, holding stars in their hands and looking AMAZING. That’s when we knew it was going to be a killer video!

Demi looks super hot in the music video, of course. She has a cosmic tribal thing going, with long chunky black extensions and a few colored pieces. She’s got thick black eye makeup with silver accents around the eyes. Even her jewelry is amazing: a silver lip ring and a black studded choker. Everything about her screams badass!

Demi has a TON going on lately. The newly single songstress has been working with Fabletics and putting out her own music, and it’s a wonder she found the time to work with the EDM group to produce this masterpiece, but we’re so glad she did!

