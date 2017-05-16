Christina Aguilera Joining ‘American Idol’?: ABC Hoping To Steal Her From ‘The Voice’

Courtesy of NBC

Since ‘The Voice’ nabbed some big-time ‘American Idol’ alums for upcoming seasons, ABC is looking to retaliate and get OG ‘Voice’ coach, Christina Aguilera, for its judging panel, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned! The battle is ON!

Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson are two of American Idol’s most famous alumni…but they won’t be on the show’s judging panel when it returns to ABC next year. That’s because both women are already booked as coaches on The Voice for seasons 13 and 14, respectively. So, now, Idol is going after Christina Aguilera, who’s worked for six seasons on The Voice, as revenge. “ABC is ready to make a serious offer to steal Christina from The Voice,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are looking to pay Christina a lot and sell the fact to her that The Voice has forgotten about her. Idol is very much ready to make the move and hopes Christina bites.”

Christina was one of the original coaches on The Voice, and served on the first three seasons before taking a break during season 4. She returned for seasons 5, 8 and, finally, season 10, when her contestant, Alisan Porter, was named the winner. After that, the powerful singer took some time off to work on her own music, and since J.Hud, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus have already been confirmed for the upcoming season 13, we know she won’t be back then, either. So far, the fourth coach who will join Kelly, Adam and Blake on season 14 has not been announced.

No American Idol judges have been confirmed just yet, although HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Katy Perry is very close to signing a deal. The show is also eyeing alums like Chris Daughtry, Fantasia and Carrie Underwood for the reboot, which will premiere in the first half of 2018.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Christina would ever go to American Idol? Do you think she’d be a good coach?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.