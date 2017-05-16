Chris Soules Officially Enters Not Guilty Plea In Fatal Car Crash — See Court Docs

Image Courtesy of Buchanan County Correctional Facility

Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules is placing himself in the ‘not guilty’ column after being involved in a fatal car crash in Iowa on April 24. Court documents show that Chris entered a not guilty plea on May 16 as he continues to fight the charge of leaving the scene of the crime.

Almost one month after being involved in a fatal car crash, former Bachelor Chris Soules, 35, entered a not guilty plea on May 16, to the charge of leaving the scene of the horrific accident. This move comes after his lawyers’ motion to dismiss Chris’ felony charge was denied the day before. Chris’ team says there is no probable cause for the charge posed against him because the evidence shows he had called for help and even checked the pulse of the other driver, Kenneth Mosher, 66, after the crash.

The Iowa farmer was arrested after the incident that occurred in his home state on April 24. Kenneth died due to the crash, in which a car Chris was driving allegedly rear-ended Kenneth’s tractor and both vehicles landed in a ditch. Kenneth was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away, and the Bachelor star was arrested at his own home several hours later.

In court papers obtained by HollywoodLife.com on May 16, Chris plead not guilty to the charges and requested a speedy trial. The documents in the gallery above show that Chris’ lawyers want some very specific details related to the charge brought against him, and are requesting information that the indictment and minutes from the testimony do not give.

“His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher,” a statement obtained by Us Weekly from Chris’ lawyers read. If Chris is found guilty of the Class D felony, he could face up to five years in prison, as well as a $7,500 fine, according to the Des Moines Register.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Chris should have plead guilty? Do you think that he should have been offered the not guilty plea?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.