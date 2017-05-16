‘Chicago Fire’ Finale: Boss Breaks Down Shocking Cliffhanger & Gives A Smidgen Of Hope

Image Courtesy of NBC

Dick Wolf does it to us every time. The finale of ‘Chicago Fire’ was an emotional one, as they all are… but did they really take out one of the squad? Warning: spoilers ahead!

If you didn’t have tissues, you should not have been watching the finale of Chicago Fire. The episode ended with the largest factory fire in the history of the show — and most of the key cast inside. Here’s an update on who’s where: Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Jason (Kamal Angelo Bolden) were spending their time trying to get to their guys who were injured and trapped — and then they got trapped themselves; Mouch (Christian Stolte), who was on his last shift before retirement appeared to be having a heart attack inside, and Herrmann (David Eidenberg) was trapped at his side.

And then there was Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), who spent the episode fighting with his wife and for his job as alderman (and actually giving it up) — and he was trapped probably as much as anyone could be. The episode ended with him using his walkie to say goodbye to Gabby, and let her know that she was his “miracle,” in probably one of the most incredible / tear-inducing speeches I’ve ever heard. So, out of all of those, did anyone make it? Well, of course we don’t know that yet, and won’t until the fall.

“It had been a while since we did a finale that centered on a call. Every now and then we have to remind the audience that our show’s name is Chicago Fire,” co-creator Derek Haas told The Hollywood Reporter about the ending, adding that next season’s premiere will pick up immediately after the finale’s events.

He couldn’t say much about anyone’s fate, but he did say they weren’t planning any additions to the cast — so maybe there’s hope? Season six’s theme will be, in a way, the same as it always has been. “The overall theme of every season has been ‘family,'” he said. “I think this next season will focus on some internal firehouse family conflicts.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the finale? Who do you think survived? Who didn’t make it? Let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.