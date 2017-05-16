Carmelo & La La Anthony Reunite For Mother’s Day With Son: Back Together?

REX/Shutterstock

What split?! La La and Carmelo Anthony sparked rumors of a reconciliation on May 14 when they were spotted out to dinner in NYC! It was a family affair, as they were joined by their son, Kiyan! See the adorable pics!

The Anthony’s were spotted out in NYC on Mother’s Day for a little family get together. La La, 37, Carmelo, 32, and their son Kiyan, 10, hit up Neta, a sushi restaurant in the Village. The family looked happier than ever despite Carmelo and La La’s April 17 split. So, what do we have HERE? [courtesy of TMZ]

Well, don’t get your hopes up just yet. “They had dinner with their son. That’s all it was,” a source told Page Six, May 15. “It was Mother’s Day. He [Kiyan] wanted to take his mommy out. He’s 10. Daddy went along. They both took her out,” the insider said. However, “They are not back together.” Ugh.

Nonetheless, “It could go either way,” the source admitted. “La La’s all about image. There’s no rush. She has her own life, so they’re trying to figure it out.” La La and Carmelo have yet to file any legal papers to move forward with their separation. In fact, multiple reports have claimed that the Anthony’s are in no rush to finalize their split. So, we’re hoping that they can work things out.

Now, this is where things got complicated. The site had two different sources — one who claimed that they wouldn’t be surprised if Melo and La La were still living together; and, the second [who is a “friend” of the family’s] that said they are not living together. Interesting…

Source one: “I doubt she’s going anywhere, anytime soon. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re still living together. Their lifestyle is about the cameras and being seen. Carmelo loves her to pieces. She’s in the driver’s seat.”

Source two: They’re “not living together… she’s about protecting Kiyan and making him feel like his life isn’t shaken up and that both parents are still there. They’re only together when it comes to their son. People can read what they want into it. The whole situation is so new. She isn’t running to the lawyers yet. It’s still one day at a time, and she’s been too distracted with work.”

The site also reported that Melo has been bombarding La La’s phone with text messages, asking her on dates and offering to take her on lavish vacations; basically anything to get her back.

While Melo and La La are committed to co-parenting amicably, it’s hard to tell what has been going on with their relationship behind the scenes. Just days after their separation went public [April 17], both stars stepped out without their wedding rings on. And, La La has been living it up at events and red carpets since the split.

Melo’s been laying low amidst the split news. Not to mention, he’s been the subject of viral trading rumors with the New York Knicks.

Here’s what we know: “Things are still up in the air, right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. When it comes down to it, “Melo doesn’t want to lose her.” Hopefully these two can work things out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think La La and Carmelo will get back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.