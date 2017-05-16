Brad Pitt Desperate To Get Back To ‘Normal’ With His Kids: Things Aren’t The ‘Same’ Now

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is growing impatient! While he has been spending more and more time with his & Angelina Jolie’s kids, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that the actor is beyond ready for things to go back to the way they were before Angie filed for divorce. His greatest fear? That things will never be the same again!

Brad Pitt, 53, is determined to make things right with his and Angelina Jolie‘s, 41, six kids, but as it turns out, that’s going to be a lot harder than he may have originally thought! “While Brad and the kids have made a lot of progress since that wild airplane ride, they still face a lot of challenges as a family,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad’s visits with the kids are not as easy-breezy the way Angie’s time with the kids is. But Brad has been putting in the work with the children. They have been slowly getting to a place where the family feels secure and happy together again.”

Not only that, the actor has also admittedly been going to therapy, and Angie has taken notice of how much he’s changing for the better. “Brad has sobered up and is working with Angie to get to a healthier place with the kids,” our source added. “He yearns for more normalcy and quality time with the kids. He wants to get to a place where they can all go out for pizza like they used to.” One major fear the star has though? “He is struggling with the reality that things in his family will never be the same.” And while that may be true, it doesn’t mean he and the kids can’t get past the these difficult last few months. Hopefully, they’ll only become a stronger family because of it!

“He looks forward to a time when he can take the kids out to a movie, for ice cream or even better, share with them his cool art studio,” our insider concluded. We have a feeling it’ll happen in time. After all, the star is definitely ready to put family first — he’s even said it himself! “Family first. People on their deathbeds don’t talk about what they obtained or were awarded. They talk about their loved ones or their regrets — that seems to be the menu,” Brad told GQ Style earlier this month. “I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think things will ever be the same for Brad and the kids again? Can you see him and Angelina getting back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.