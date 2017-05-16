Nick Carter & Baby Spice Are Judging ABC’s ‘Boy Band,’ So It’s Officially 1996 Again

REX/Shutterstock

‘American Idol’ isn’t the only singing competition on ABC this fall — ‘Boy Band’ will search for the next music group and the show landed the stars of the 90s for their judges.

Nick Carter, 37, and Emma Bunton (AKA Baby Spice), 41, are set to be judges or as ABC is calling them “architects,” on Boy Band, the 10-episode reality singing competition show, our sister publication Variety has reported. A third judge will be added at a later time. Set to air in the summer, Boy Band will be hosted by Rita Ora, who knows a thing or two about taking the lead on a show as she hosted last season of America’s Next Top Model. She’s also been a coach on The Voice‘s UK version and ITV’s The X-Factor.

After guest-judging Dancing with the Stars on April 24, we caught up with the boy bander about his future of becoming a full-time judge on one of the many competition shows. “You know, you never know,” Nick told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “I would love to be a part of things if people think that I can do that, if there is an audience out there that would embrace me I would totally be up for that, I got to look at the tape, I got to go back to game tape tonight and see if I do have what it takes. I know people are congratulating me and I would think that it would be fun, it is a totally different side of me that I never knew I was capable of… I’ll put it that way!”

Of course it is pretty ironic that Nick and Emma are both judging as there have been so many rumors in the past that both of their respective bands, Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls, would go on tour together. Unfortunately, talks “fizzled out,” the boys revealed last year. Of course both were extremely successful, especially in 1996 — that was when BSB dropped their debut album, Backstreet Boys, and Spice Girls released “Wannabe.” The Backstreet Boys also just finished a a residency in Las Vegas.

