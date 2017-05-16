Chris Harrison: Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Were ‘Fighting Through’ A Lot Before Split

REX/Shutterstock

Chris Harrison is just as devastated as the rest of Bachelor nation over the surprising split between Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell. But after hearing about the breakup on May 15 he admitted there were signs that the couple may have been on shaky ground.

Weirdly enough, Mario Lopez was the first to tell Chris Harrison, 45, that Bachelor alums Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins had called it quits. During an interview that will air on May 16, Mario told Chris on iHeartRadio’s ON with Mario Lopez (104.3 MYfm), that the couple, who had been together for over a year, had split.

“First of all, I did not know that. Is that true?” Chris said to Mario when asked if he thought the split was expected, in a PEOPLE clip from the interview. “You’re breaking news to me. I really did not know that.” “Apparently I did not see that coming,” he continued. “I love them both. They are really two of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show and Ben is a really good friend,” Chris said, remembering watching the couple fall in love during Ben’s season of the show in January 2016.

“I know that they have struggled with the show and then kind of continuing on and doing their reality show and kind of where the show stopped and then where life began,” Chris said, referencing the couple’s Freeform series, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, that showed their life after the Bachelor. “So I know they were fighting through a bunch of stuff,” he said. “But I don’t know. I’ll reach out to them. I’m very sorry to hear that because I do care about them very much.”

The couple announced their split in a statement to PEOPLE on May 15. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” they wrote. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

