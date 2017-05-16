Amy Schumer & Ben Hanisch Break Up After Less Than 2 Years Of Dating

Courtesy of Instagram

So sad. Another Hollywood couple has called it quits, as a new report claims Amy Schumer and her boyfriend of a year and a half, Ben Hanisch, have broken up. To get all the details on their heartbreaking slip, keep reading!

After a year and a half of dating, Amy Schumer, 35, and Ben Hanisch, 27, have reportedly broken up, according to PEOPLE. “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” her rep said in a statement. It’s not clear when they actually split, but the last time Amy included Ben in a photo on social media was March 12 — just ahead of the Golden Globes, which they attended together.

Interestingly, during an interview on May 3, Amy told Howard Stern that she and Ben were still dating. When Howard asked her if she and Ben were discussing marriage, she replied, “We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks.” And then, when he asked how they make their relationship work, Amy said, “It’s good to have a lot of space.”

Amy and Ben met on a dating app in the fall of 2015. And then, they went public with their relationship in January 2016, when she called Ben her “man” after a visit to the White House. “[He] is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she also told Marie Claire in August 2016, so that makes this breakup that much more heartbreaking. Especially because in November, Ben said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Amy. See below!

A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren't looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her. A post shared by ben hanisch (@benhanisch) on Nov 19, 2016 at 9:02am PST

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch have broken up? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.