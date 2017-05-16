Backgrid, SplashNews

Just when we thought life couldn’t get crazier… Scott Disick and Bella Thorne have a date night in LA! The unexpected pair partied the night away together on May 15, and there’s photos! So, is Scott’s model chick, Ella Ross out of the picture? Get the scoop!

Scott Disick, 33, and Bella Thorne, 19? — Who would’ve thought?! The pair had dinner together at Hollywood hotspot, Catch in LA on May 15, according to Entertainment Tonight! And, the stars’ date night didn’t end there.

The duo turned up the heat when they reportedly hit up the Nice Guy, where they sat at a table together for an hour. Scott and Bella shared a second round of food at the popular LA lounge, as reported by the site.

And, their date must’ve been going pretty great, because they reportedly retreated to a third spot — The Peppermint Club. Scott and Bella attended the club, where they apparently listened to live music performances! When the pair finally decided to call it a night, they left around 1:30 AM in Scott’s car together, according to the site. WOW.

While neither Scott nor Bella documented their date night on social media, Bella sort of let the cat out of the bag. In the photos above, you can see Scott in the back of a car, with an unidentified woman seated beside him. However, you can’t see her face. But, Bella took to Snapchat [above] in the midst of their night out, where she showed off her new wavy blonde hair, white t-shirt and white fur vest. And, ironically enough, the woman next to Scott had blonde wavy hair, a white t-shirt and a white fur vest. What’re the chances?!

Scott and Bella’s random date night [that’s still shocking to say], came at an interesting time. Let us break down all of the reasons why their LA night out was just, bizarre.

1. Scott is reportedly dating British model, Ella Ross, 21. The reality star has been spotted on multiple dates with Ella. The two sparked romance rumors on April 25, when they were seen walking together in Beverly Hills. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since, except on May 15…

2. Regardless of Scott’s model and Hollywood flings, it’s obvious that he’s still in love with Kourtney. He’s been candid about his struggle to get over her on the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, his date night with Bella could’ve been his attempt to finally move on. As seen on the May 14 episode of KUWTK, Kourtney told Scott that they were done for good.

3. Bella was just spotted on a date with NBA Laker, Jordan Clarkson, 24, [aka Kendall Jenner’s ex-flame]. Bella and Jordan enjoyed a fun day at Six Flags Magic Mountain in LA on May 4. So, where are ya now, Jordan? Before that, Bella was linked to a slew of other stars.

4. Catch, The Nice Guy, The Peppermint Club? — Come on, Scott and Bella! The pair must’ve not cared who spotted them on their night out. In case you didn’t know, the three establishments happen to be regular spots for Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Kourt has hit up The Nice Guy with her former hookup, Justin Bieber, 23, on multiple occasions.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Bella are dating?!

