Bella Thorne’s Friends ‘Don’t Approve’ Of Scott Disick Romance: Scared She’ll ‘Get Hurt’

Uh oh! We were shocked to learn that Bella Thorne and Scott Disick had a wild night out together on May 15, and so were her friends! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her pals hate the idea of Bella’s rumored new romance. Here’s why!

Cue the drama! Scott Disick, 33, and Bella Thorne, 19, reportedly had a dinner date and then went club hopping on May 15, and of course when you put a drama king and queen together, you get problems. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Bella’s friends are totally against the idea of her getting cozy with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and a father of 3. “Bella and Scott are hanging out but Bella’s friends and family don’t approve whatsoever,” the insider explained. “They worry Scott will hurt her.”

Scott is a world-renowned party boy, who’s had his fair share of drinking and infidelity issues with Kourt. We don’t blame Bella’s fam for being wary. Luckily, Bella is a party girl herself, and she’s taking the relationship with a grain of salt. “Bella isn’t taking their relationship too seriously,” the insider continued. “She’s just being young and having fun and doesn’t really care what people think or what their opinions are. Basically, she’s being Bella and no one is going to change that.”

If one thing is always clear, it’s that there’s no stopping Bella from what she wants to do, whether it’s wearing sheer tops or dancing on tables. As for Scott, we thought he was dating model Ella Ross, but we all know how fast he jumps from one young girl to another!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella and Scott dating? Are they a good couple or do you agree with her friends? Let us know!

