Arsenal Vs. Sunderland Live Stream: Watch: The Premier League Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

With only two games left in the 2016-17 Premier League season, Arsenal’s chances of a Top Four finish are dwindling down to nothing! They better go all-out in this May 16 match against Sunderland. Kickoff is around 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss it.

Even if Arsenal wins both their remaining games, it may not be enough. Arsene Wegner’s men go into this game three points behind Manchester City. If the Gunners shoot down Sunderland and eviscerate Everton in their final game, they’ll end the season with 75 points. If Man City clobbers West Brom, they’ll already have 75 points – ahead of their season finale against Watford. Even if City draws against Watford, that extra point ensures Manchester a fourth place finish (and qualification for the Champions League.) If Arsenal fails to make the UCL, it will be the first time they’ll miss out in Arsene’s 21-years of coaching the team.

So, with the odds of Man City dropping two consecutive games to West Brom and Watford somewhere between zip and zilch, Arsene, 67, is trying to find a silver lining in a very disappointing season. “Our chances depend on winning our games,” he said ahead of the match, per the BBC. “We have 69 points, we can get to 75. That will be four points more than last year, so let’s focus on finishing as well as we can. We have created a momentum again. We had a difficult period and we recovered from it. The only chance we have to be in the top four is to win our games.”

The Gunners got some good news when Alexis Sanchez, 28, trained with the team ahead of this match, according to The Mirror. The Chilean star hurt his thigh during Arsenal’s May 13 game against Stoke City. Though the Gunners won, 4-1, if they lost one of their best players, it might as well have been a defeat. If Alexis is fit to play, then the Gunners will have a better chance to win their last two games.

The 2016-17 season won’t be a complete loss. Arsenal has a spot in the final of the FA Cup. However, they’ll face Chelsea, the team that clinched the 2016-17 Premier League title on May 12 with a resounding 1-0 victory over West Brom. So, for Arsenal to take home some silverware this season, they need to beat the current Premiership champs.

Do you think Arsenal will qualify for the Champions League, HollywoodLifers?

