‘American Idol’ Eyeing Chris Daughtry, Fantasia & More As Judges For ABC Reboot

REX/Shutterstock

The more we hear about the new reboot of ‘American Idol’ on ABC, the more we want it to be 2018 already! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY who the network is hoping to bring on as judges, and you’re going to flip when you find out!

When we heard that American Idol would be returning to the airwaves in 2018, the first question on our minds was “Will Ryan Seacrest be there?!” BUT the second question was “Who will be judging?” Simon Cowell made it clear that he has zero interest, and while Paula Abdul is “a forever fan” of the show, she didn’t exactly give a confirmation. So who could be sitting in those judging chairs?

“They want the show to ultimately have three chairs but know that it could work with four,” explained a source EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “They are eager to get a person of ethnic background or person of color so Fantasia [Barrino] is being considered and is in the mix. They are also looking to possibly have a new name or producer or record label person join the show. Timbaland has been mentioned in discussions to possibly fill that void.” And on top of that, the “Chris Daughtry rumors are true!” Awesome!

Word on the street is that none other than Katy Perry may also be up for the judging role, and of course that would be one of the most exciting moves EVER! That, plus the fact that many are reporting that Ryan will be back on the show as host, what more could an Idol fan want!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Fantasia, Chris and Timbaland are good choices for judges, or do you have someone else in mind? Let us know!

