‘American Idol:’ Serious Changes Coming In ABC Reboot — What You Can Expect

This is so exciting! After it was announced that ‘American Idol’ is coming to ABC, we discovered a bunch of EXCLUSIVE details on what fans can expect. There will be some changes happening, but is it going to remain the series we all know and love?

American Idol is coming back and it’s going to be better than ever! There will be lots of moments to look forward to since the rules are going to change — but only to a certain extent. “There are so many things being considered to change the format of the show, but they don’t want to overdue it because they still want to honor what makes Idol work,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Fans can also expect to see contestants from all sorts of age gaps as well as some unique performances!

“Some things that have been addressed is the age of the contestants,” the insider says. “They want to make it more drastic and give more people young and old a chance to win the show. They also want to introduce different ways to vote where the judges have more say on who goes on from week to week. They also want to keep the Idol save. Another idea they are considering would be having the contestants perform with each other as well as on their own.”

We already know it’s going to be an incredible competition with Katy Perry,32, signing on as a judge. So the producers really want to make sure this new season will be memorable since the show had originally gone off the air. Now that it’s back on a new channel, the people who join will be making a huge difference! “They want the contestants to perform with established talent throughout the season rather than just the finale and it’s very important to them that they have the winner mean something and not be forgotten especially for their debut season,” the source reveals.

Whoever wins the new season may end up with a lucky break since Idol producers want the champ to have a single released “immediately after winning.” He or she would also be “heavily considered to join a future edition of Dancing With the Stars either as a star or performer to keep their name alive.” Wow!

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked to see the new season of American Idol? Let us know what you hope will happen!

