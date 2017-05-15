Zayn Malik ‘Totally Cool’ With Harry Styles Calling Him Out For Dissing 1D — He ‘Expected It’

It’s all good! Harry Styles recently clapped back at Zayn Malik for dissing on One Direction’s music. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how his former bandmate saw it coming and is completely okay with it.

Zayn Malik made no bones about how much he hated being in One Direction once he broke out as a solo artist, and was especially cruel about how he couldn’t stand their style of pop music. His former bandmate Harry Styles, 23, recently called him out in an interview, and the 24-year-old “Pillowtalk” singer actually isn’t upset about it at all. “Zayn expects to be talked about every time any of the One Direction guys are promoting anything and he expects it to be vice versa as well. As long as they don’t go over the line or bash him he is okay with it and knows that it comes with the territory. With the recent comments Harry made, he is totally cool with it and is not going to make a big deal out of it in any way,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Harry took his former bandmate to task in a recent Rolling Stone interview, where Cameron Crowe gave the “Sign of the Times” singer a quote from Zayn dissing the band back in 2015.”[One D is] not music that I would listen to. If I was sat at a dinner date with a girl, I would play some cool sh**, you know what I mean? I want to make music that I think is cool sh**. I don’t think that’s too much to ask for,” was the zinger that Harry was asked to respond to.

“I think it’s a shame he felt that way,” he replied graciously “But I never wish anything but luck to anyone doing what they love. If you’re not enjoying something and need to do something else, you absolutely should do that. I’m glad he’s doing what he likes, and good luck to him.”

Unlike Zayn, Harry is incredibly grateful for everything One Direction gave him. “I love the band,” he said, “And would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.” Only time will tell if 1D’s “hiatus” is truly just a temporary halt or a permanent break, yet at least Harry has nothing but kind words about the experience. What a class act!

