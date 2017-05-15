Who says you can’t go home again? The first trailer for the revival of ‘Will & Grace’ proves otherwise.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are home. The core four are back on NBC and the first trailer proves that the charm that was Will & Grace in the late ’90s is back. NBC aired the new trailer, which includes the cast singing “As If We Never Said Goodbye” at their 2017 Upfront presentation and it ended with the core four appearing on the stage at Radio City Music Hall, wearing the same clothes, to finish out the number. The series, which ran from 1998-2006, will officially return to NBC this Fall following the success of the group’s mini reunion — they got together in September for a video about the election; naturally, seeing Will, Karen, Grace and Jack talking politics went viral almost immediately.

You can expect those political jokes will be in the new series as well, Debra confirmed. “It’s the classic Will & Grace where the objective is to make you laugh, but also we were known for being edgy, progressive, and for shining a light on every aspect of our culture,” she recently told PopSugar. “Politics, pop culture . . . everything is going to be fodder for comedy. Obviously because of what’s going on in our country right now, we felt the need to laugh, so we also wanted to make other people laugh.”

She also recently told E! News that the 12-episode return will include many guest stars since so many people have actually reached out and pitched themselves. “I say bring it, I say bring it. I won’t tell you, but it includes politicians,” she quipped. So, who knows who will pop up! Who do you want to see?

Will & Grace will return to NBC in the Fall. Are you excited?