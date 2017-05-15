Powers Boothe: 5 Things To Know About The Late Actor After His Sad Death

REX/Shutterstock

The passing of Powers Boothe is very upsetting. For those of you who were unfamiliar with the late, great actor — here are some quick facts to know about him.

1.) Powers Boothe Was A Southern Gentleman

Born and raised on a Texas farm, Powers grew up to graduate from Texas State University. Shortly after he began acting, joining the Oregon Shakespeare Festival before hitting the stage in New York in 1974. It took five years, but Powers finally made it to Broadway as the star of James McLure‘s “Lone Star”.

2.) Powers Fell In Love & Married Twice

While in college, Powers met his sweetheart and future wife, Pam. They wed in 1969 and went on to have two children, a son Preston and a daughter, Parisse. After almost four decades together Powers and Pam split, and he remarried to Marlene Tochal-Pennan in 2007, as reported by Heavy. They celebrated 10 years together and had two sons, Reuben and Reginald, before Powers’ death.

3.) He Is Best Known For A Number Of Notable Roles

To older generations, Powers was known for his work in 1984’s Red Dawn and 1993’s Tombstone. However, the younger generations would come to know him best for his work in 2005’s Sin City. He also appeared in a number of high profile television shows over the span of his career, including Nashville, 24, and most recently before his death, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

4.) Powers Caused A Stir The Year He Won An Emmy

In 1980, Powers was the only actor to cross picket lines while the Screen Actors Guild was on strike during the Primetime Emmy Awards. He went on to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his work in Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, beating out more well-known names like Henry Fonda.

5.) Powers Had Not Acted In Nearly A Year Before His Death

Despite an otherwise steady flow of acting and voice overs throughout his lifelong career, Powers seemed to be slowing down in the year before his death. His last noted works were 2014’s Sin City; A Dame To Kill For, episodes for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2016 and a voiceover role in 2012’s Hitman: Absolution.

