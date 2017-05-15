James Clapper: Former FBI Director Says Trump Is Assaulting U.S. Institutions

REX/Shutterstock

James Clapper isn’t afraid to speak his mind about President Donald Trump. In a shocking interview on May 14, he admitted that U.S. institutions are ‘eroding’ after Trump’s controversial decision to fire James Comey. Get to know Clapper, right here!

On May 14, James Clapper, 76, admitted that U.S. institutions are under assault from President Donald Trump, 70. In a bombshell interview with CNN, the former director of national intelligence didn’t sugarcoat his concern for Trump’s actions. “I think, in many ways, our institutions are under assault, both externally — and that’s the big news here, is the Russian interference in our election system,” Clapper said. “I think as well our institutions are under assault internally.” When he was asked if he thought institutions were under assault due to Trump, he confirmed when he said, “Exactly.”

1. Clapper is an Indiana native with a family history of political careers.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. James earned a bachelor of science degree in political science from the University of Maryland, and a master of science degree in political science from St. Mary’s University in Texas. His father was First Lieutenant James Robert Clapper. Clapper’s father worked in signals intelligence during World War II.

2. Clapper served under four presidents before Trump.

He worked under the George H.W. Bush, 92, and Bill Clinton, 70, administrations from Nov. 1991-Aug. 1995 as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Then, from Sept. 2001- June 2006, he served as director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency under President George W. Bush, 70. From April 15, 2007-June 5, 2010, Clapper served as under secretary of defense for intelligence for the George W. Bush and Barack Obama, 55, administrations. Finally, from Aug. 9, 2010-Jan. 20, 2017, he served as director of National Intelligence for President Obama.

3. Clapper has been married for over 50 years.

His wife, Susan “Sue” Clapper, was a former National Security Agency employee. Susan joined the Board of Directors for the Champions of Heroes organization in 2011. The couple have two children — a son, Andrew Clapper, and a daughter, Jennifer Coakley. Jennifer is married to Jay Coakley and the couple reportedly have two children — Ryan and Erin. Jennifer is a school principal.

4. Clapper officially resigned as U.S. Director of National Intelligence in 2016.

He submitted his letter of resignation on Nov. 16, 2016, and announced the news the next day while he testified before the House Select Committee on Intelligence. Clapper revealed that “it felt really good” to step down.

5. Clapper was in the military before he became involved with the intelligence agency.

He served from 1963-1995 and earned a slew of prestigious awards. Clapper served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve before he transferred to the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He retired from active duty in 1995, four years after he became the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 1991.

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

