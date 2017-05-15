Onward Together: What To Know About Hillary Clinton’s New PAC To ‘Fight Back’

REX/Shutterstock

Is she out of the woods yet? Yes! Hillary Clinton is back and better than ever. The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee announced today, May 15, that she is launching her own political group, Onward Together, and the new PAC sounds absolutely amazing.

1. Onward Together marks Hillary Clinton’s official return into the world of politics.

On May 15, the 69-year-old former senator and first lady announced via Twitter that she was launching Onward Together, a political nonprofit group that would be “dedicated to advancing the progressive vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election.” Obviously, you can tell who got those 66 million popular votes.

2. It is most definitely a way to “fight back” against President Donald Trump.

The political action committee (PAC) intends to fund organizations in their efforts to push back on Trump’s political agenda and to help Democrats take back Congress from the Republicans. Two of the groups they will support are Swing Left, which aims to elect Democrats to the House, and Indivisible, an organization full of anti-Trump activists who use Tea Party activists tactics and challenge Republicans in congress at town hall meetings.

3. A big focus of the group is to encourage citizens to get involved in politics and run for office.

Hillary, along with other group leaders like 2004 presidential candidate Howard Dean, will “encourage people to get involved, organize and even run for office. “More than ever,” Hillary tweeted, “I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy. I’m so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead.”

4. She got the idea for the political group by watching other people’s reactions to Trump’s administration.

After the former 2016 candidate began meeting with young activists to motivate them, she realized she could do more. That’s when she became “particularly fired up,” to fund this group that would have a broader reach, according to a CNN source.

5. Hillary admits this political group is her next step to helping the country after losing to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“This year hasn’t been what I envisioned,” Hillary said in the last of the series of tweets about the launch of Onward Together, “but I know what I’m still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!” Clearly, Hillary has not accepted defeat, but spent time reflecting on what her next move will be, and this really is a big one.

