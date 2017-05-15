Chelsea Vs. Watford Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Chelsea may have already clinched the Premier League championship, but don’t expect the Blues to blow off their May 15 match with Watford. The action should be thrilling so tune in at 3:00 PM ET to watch this match.

For Chelsea, this will be the first game back at Stamford Bridge since they defeated West Brom and mathematically won the 2016-17 English Premier League championship. So, for Antonio Conte’s men, this is a bit of a homecoming, giving Chelsea’s supporters a chance to give their team a hero’s welcome. Of course, the whole celebration could be ruined if they sleep on Watford, allowing the Hornets to score a surprise victory. There’s still plenty of Premier League action left in the season, so don’t think either of these squads will take this game lightly.

In fact, Watford’s players are expecting Chelsea to be their normal, dominating selves in this match. “I can’t see them stepping off to be honest,” Adrian Mariappa, 30, a Watford defender, tells the Hertfordshire Mercury. We will prepare as we always do. “We know they are a very good side and we won’t be thinking about them stepping off the game. We know we need to be on top form to come away with a good result.”

Well, a “good result” hasn’t been in the cards for Watford during their last two clashes with Chelsea. The Blues beat the Hornets, 2-1, in their Aug. 20 meeting in the Premier League. Chelsea also eliminated Watford from the third round of the FA Cup, blanking them 3-0. Even though Chelsea’s title has been mathematically guaranteed – as second-place Tottenham Hotspur cannot surpass Chelsea, pointwise – it’s likely that Watford leaves Stamford Bridge with another loss.

Chelsea hasn’t lost to Watford since 1999, according to the BBC. That 1-0 victory is actually the only time Watford has beaten the Blues in their past 16 meetings in all competitions. Watford has lost six consecutive away league games, suffering these defeats without netting a single goal – the first time since 1952. They’re barely above the relegation zone, only two points above Swansea City. The Swans play West Brom on May 21 in the last game of their season. If they win that game and Watford loses to both Chelsea and Manchester City, then the Hornets will join Hull City, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland in relegation.

