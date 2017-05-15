Tyga Leaning On Blac Chyna After Kylie Jenner Split — ‘He’s Trying To Mend Bridges’

FameFlyNet

Misery loves company, right? Heartbroken Tyga has been leaning on ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna ever since splitting from Kylie Jenner, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Turns out, the rapper want to ‘mend bridges’ with his baby mama!

Well, well, what do we have here! There’s definitely something going on between Tyga, 27, and Blac Chyna, 29, but it’s not necessarily a romantic connection. It seems the rapper just wants a friendly shoulder to cry on while he adjusts to single life after Kylie Jenner, 19, broke his heart. “Tyga and Chyna are talking a lot right now, they’ve become much closer since he split from Kylie,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, noting that the “Rack City” hitmaker and the former stripper weren’t always in a good place. In fact, they spent many years bickering and dissing each other!

“Chyna was furious at him for a while because she felt he wasn’t pulling his weight as a dad because he was behind on child support payments,” the source continues. “That being said, Tyga has really stepped up to the plate recently and Chyna’s hoping he’s turned a corner — although she doesn’t fully trust him yet. Tyga’s trying really hard to mend bridges. He’s being super nice his ex, making public displays of affection over social media, and liking all her photos. However, Chyna can’t help but think that his timing is a little convenient.”

The father to King Cairo definitely deserves an A+ for effort when it comes to trying to get on Chyna’s sweet side. His actions, like “liking” her sexy Instagram photos, are super obvious and very public. Maybe, just maybe, he’s doing these things to make Kylie jealous. If Tyga was 100% over her, then he wouldn’t be recording diss track about their former romance, nor would he be hating on her new boyfriend, Travis Scott. Something isn’t adding up here, and we don’t blame Chyna for being cautious.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga and Chyna will get back together? Comment below!

