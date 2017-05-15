Travis Scott Looks Miserable In Mug Shot After Being Arrested For ‘Inciting Riot’: Pic

Courtesy of Benton County Sheriff’s Office

A picture is worth a thousand words. And, Travis Scott’s mug shot may be associated with the words, miserable, unhappy and distraught. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY obtained the rapper’s mug after he was arrested on May 13, for alleged disorderly conduct among other things.

Travis Scott, 25, appeared terribly sad in his mug shot, EXCLUSIVELY obtained by HollywoodLife.com on May 15. The rapper’s booking photo, from Benton County Sheriff’s Office, showed Travis standing at 6-feet tall with a black t-shirt on; the same shirt he wore during his May 13 concert where he was hauled away by police.

Like we previously reported, Travis was arrested and taken away from his concert in Rogers, Arkansas. Police claimed that he was the alleged cause of a riot, as well as other unlawful acts.

“A 25-year-old male was arrested following a concert on the night of Saturday May 13, and charged with disorderly conduct, inciting a riot, and endangering the welfare of a minor,” a Rogers Police Department spokesperson told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was booked and released without bail at around 11.30 PM. We have no further comment at this time.”

While Travis’ new flame, Kylie Jenner, 19, is usually at his concerts, she was reportedly not present when he was arrested. The rapper is reportedly supposed to return to Arkansas for a court date that has yet to be announced.

To make matters worse, the Arkansas incident wasn’t the rapper’s first run-in with the law. In 2015, he was arrested for a similar act, where he was heard telling crowds during his Lollapalooza show to “rush the stage.”

And, he was also reportedly involved in a recent and similar event in New York City. Travis was reportedly telling fans to “jump from balconies” at a recent concert in early May. A fan who actually listened and took the plunge, ended up with serious injuries, as reported by TMZ. Travis and his team were reportedly working with the fan to resolve the issue. However, there has been no new developments on the situation.

Travis is known to encourage his fans to stage dive at his concerts. Hopefully he can maintain a safe environment for himself and his fans, while staying true to his craft. The rapper has yet to address the Arkansas incident.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis should have been arrested?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.