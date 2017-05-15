Zach & Tori Roloff: ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Welcome 1st Child — A Baby Boy

Courtesy of Instagram

Zach & Tori Roloff’s family just expanded big time! Welcoming their 1st child into the world, the reality stars are officially parents, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be! The two, who had a precious baby boy, had been looking forward to parenthood for a quite a while now — SO exciting!

Congrats to Zach Roloff, 26, and his wife Tori Roloff! The reality star couple from Little People, Big World became brand new parents on May 12 after Tori gave birth to her and Zach’s baby boy, Jackson Kyle, and we could not be happier for the new family! It’s no secret Tori and Zach were super eager to meet their little one, and their sweet birth announcement said it all! “Mom and dad are so in love with you already!” Tori wrote on Instagram, with a photo of herself cradling the newborn and her husband by her side. Zach confirmed, “Baby and mother are doing great. Jackson has already mastered holding daddy’s fingers and snuggling with mom! He is adorable and Tori and I are loving being parents.

Jackson Kyle Roloff Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Just last month, Tori celebrated the upcoming arrival of her son with an adorable baby shower hosted by Zach’s mom Amy Roloff, 52. The mom-of-four teamed up with Tori’s mom to cater the baby shower for her daughter-in-law, which took place at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. The ladies served chicken tacos, chicken strips, and twice-baked potatoes for about 25-30 guests. Even cuter, Tori’s friends Cyndi and Erica helped decorate the event space using chic black-and-gold décor.

“The shower theme was super cute!” Tori gushed to People at the time. “It was all very simple and elegant! My mom and Amy did such a great job with food and setting up!” Throughout her pregnancy, which was announced in November, Tori did an excellent job of keeping fans updated on her baby bump — including the little guy inside. “Baby is the size of a cantaloupe,” the new mom shared at her 34-week mark. We can only hope she and Zach will continue to update fans on their newborn as he grows! Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Zach and Tori now that they’re finally parents? Congratulate the happy couple below!

